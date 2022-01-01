A new proposal could remap Missouri’s eight U.S. House Districts. GOP lawmakers proposed altering the state’s congressional district boundaries, potentially affecting representation for a few lake area communities. Pulaski and Laclede counties are among the proposed changes, which would move them out of District-4 and into District-8, currently represented by Republican Congressman Jason Smith.

Additional changes would move a larger portion of Camden County into District-3. According to the Associated Press, the proposals still need to be passed by the full Legislature in January before taking effect.