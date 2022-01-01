News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Politics State News Top Stories

GOP LAWMAKERS PROPOSE NEW CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT BOUNDARIES

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Dec 31, 2021 , , , , , ,

A new proposal could remap Missouri’s eight U.S. House Districts. GOP lawmakers proposed altering the state’s congressional district boundaries, potentially affecting representation for a few lake area communities. Pulaski and Laclede counties are among the proposed changes, which would move them out of District-4 and into District-8, currently represented by Republican Congressman Jason Smith.

Additional changes would move a larger portion of Camden County into District-3. According to the Associated Press, the proposals still need to be passed by the full Legislature in January before taking effect.

By Reporter Matt Markivee

Related Post

Business Local News Politics State News

Lake Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer Says Biden Admin Responsible For Sagging Economy

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News

Lake Regional Says You Should Focus On Your Personal Well-being For 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

Ryan Bridges Announces Run For Camden County Associate Circuit Judge

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Politics State News Top Stories

GOP LAWMAKERS PROPOSE NEW CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT BOUNDARIES

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Matt Markivee
Business Local News Politics State News

Lake Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer Says Biden Admin Responsible For Sagging Economy

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News

Lake Regional Says You Should Focus On Your Personal Well-being For 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Politics

Ryan Bridges Announces Run For Camden County Associate Circuit Judge

Dec 31, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com