Gorsline Appointed As Camden County Public Administrator

The Lake Area is represented on the latest list of appointments by Governor Mike Parson to various boards and commissions. That’s according to a release issued,

Monday, from the governor’s office saying that Tom Gorsline, of Macks Creek, was appointed to serve as the Camden County Public Administrator. Gorsline has

served as a detective for several years for the Osage Beach Police Department, is President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge-101, a member of Kids Harbor,

the Missouri Coalition for Mental Health, and the International and Missouri Crisis Intervention Teams…just to name a few of the accolades.

Others appointed by the governor:

Kerry Casey, of Chesterfield, to the State Board of Education;

Florence Hill, of Bellfontaine, to the St. Louis County Board of Elections;

Shannon Landers, of Sikeston, to serve as the New Madrid County Circuit Clerk;

Denise Smith, of Ellington, to serve as the Reynolds County Collector;

Roger Walleck, of Columbia, to the Workers’ Compensation Determinations

Review Board;

Katie Jo Wheeler, of Kansas City, to the Administrative Hearing Commission.