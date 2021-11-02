News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Gorsline Appointed As Camden County Public Administrator

By

The Lake Area is represented on the latest list of appointments by Governor Mike Parson to various boards and commissions. That’s according to a release issued,

Monday, from the governor’s office saying that Tom Gorsline, of Macks Creek, was appointed to serve as the Camden County Public Administrator. Gorsline has

served as a detective for several years for the Osage Beach Police Department, is President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge-101, a member of Kids Harbor,

the Missouri Coalition for Mental Health, and the International and Missouri Crisis Intervention Teams…just to name a few of the accolades.

 

Others appointed by the governor:

 

Kerry Casey, of Chesterfield, to the State Board of Education;

Florence Hill, of Bellfontaine, to the St. Louis County Board of Elections;

Shannon Landers, of Sikeston, to serve as the New Madrid County Circuit Clerk;

Denise Smith, of Ellington, to serve as the Reynolds County Collector;

Roger Walleck, of Columbia, to the Workers’ Compensation Determinations

Review Board;

Katie Jo Wheeler, of Kansas City, to the Administrative Hearing Commission.

 

