Gov. Kehoe Signs Executive Order in Advance of Expected Severe Weather

PRESS RELEASE:

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Governor Mike Kehoe has signed Executive Order 26-08, declaring a State of Emergency in Missouri in preparation for potentially dangerous severe weather forecasted across the state. Under this Order, the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan has been activated, which enables state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions to expedite assistance.

“The National Weather Service has cautioned that the threat of severe storms throughout the state tonight may produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes,” said Governor Kehoe. “I urge all Missourians to pay attention to their local weather forecasts, follow official warnings, and have multiple ways to receive alerts – especially overnight.”

Widespread thunderstorms are nearly certain, with the highest threat for severe thunderstorms across western into north central Missouri, mainly in the evening. Storms are expected to weaken as they move east through the night, although how quickly they will weaken remains uncertain. High winds of 70+ mph, hail over two inches in diameter, and strong tornadoes are all potential threats. Localized flash flooding may also occur during the overnight hours, due to the significant rainfall over the past 24 hours.

“This Executive Order is a proactive step to ensure our emergency management teams are fully prepared should these storms warrant immediate action to protect Missourians. The state’s emergency operations center will be activating this afternoon to support coordination efforts,” continued Governor Kehoe.

Missourians are strongly encouraged to postpone outdoor activities and avoid being on the road when storms hit. Nighttime severe weather is particularly dangerous because visibility is severely reduced, and many people are asleep. It is critical to identify a safe place in advance and be prepared to take shelter quickly. Remember, the safest place to be during a tornado is an interior room with no windows on the lowest floor of sturdy structure, preferably in a basement. Do not shelter in a mobile home – consider staying with a friend, family member or at local storm shelter and plan to arrive well before storms move into your area. Never attempt to drive through floodwaters, even if the water appears shallow.

Executive Order 26-08 will expire on April 5, 2026.