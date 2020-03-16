Gov. Parson Calling on Common Sense and Personal Responsibility to Get Through Coronavirus Crisis

Following new recommendations put out, Sunday, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Governor Mike Parson is calling for the voluntary cancellations or suspensions of public gatherings with 50 or more people with the exception of educational institutions, daycare businesses and business operations. Local governments and health agencies are also encouraged to provide the same guidance. The governor says “we are all in this together” and that it will take the “use of common sense and personal responsibility to work through these tough times and protect the health and safety of all Missourians.” Up-to-date CDC guidance and information on recommendations in light of the coronavirus spread can be found on the CDC’s website and the Missouri Department of Health and Services website.

CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus MO DHSS: www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus