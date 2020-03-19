Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order to Relax Hours of Operation for Motor Carriers

Commercial motor carriers transporting COVID-19 emergency response goods are being given more flexibility in getting the items to Missouri. Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order yesterday relaxing hours of operations in support a national emergency declaration issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the national emergency declaration that was issued by President Trump. The governor’s office is also working with MoDOT allowing heavier-than-normal truckloads of supplies on non-interstate highways and, also, temporarily suspending all Missouri International Registration Plan and International Fuel Tax Agreement trip and fuel permit requirements, which includes fees for vehicles not currently registered for interstate travel during the COVID-19 emergency.