A busy agenda, this week, for Governor Mike Parson will include a visit to Lake of the Ozarks. The governor will be in Osage Beach on Friday to speak at the Fraternal Order of Police State Conference being held at the Inn at Grand Glaize. Governor Parson is expected to take center-stage for his address to the group at 11:00. Other visits for the governor this week include stops in Kansas City, St. Louis and Sedalia.

