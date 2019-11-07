Governor Announces Grant Program for High-Speed Internet

A grant program through the state will help companies expand access to high-speed internet. Governor Mike Parson has announced a broadband grant program to help fund infrastructure updates needed to make the service available to more people. It’s estimated that 20% of state residents lack access to high-speed internet. $5 million will be awarded to corporations, incorporated businesses, LLC’s, nonprofits, political subdivisions, and rural electric cooperatives. To qualify, the projects must expand coverage to areas defined as “unserved” or “underserved.” Unserved means there is no access to service of at last 10 megabits per second download and 1 mbps upload. Underserved areas have a minimum of 10/1 but don’t reach 25/3.