Governor Continues Tour of Bridge Projects

Governor Mike Parson continues his tour across the state visiting the sites of bridge repair projects included in a package proposed by Parson and approved by the legislature. Wednesday he’ll be visiting the Hickory County Route 82 bridge project. That will be followed by a stop at the site of the Missouri Route 18 bridge spanning South Grand River in Clinton. His tour continues Thursday with a visit to the I-29 bridge over Route T near Amazonia.
