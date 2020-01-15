Governor Delivers State of the State Address

Highlighting major successes in workforce development and infrastructure during 2019 while looking ahead to 2020, Governor Mike Parson delivered the annual State of the State Address to the Missouri General Assembly. The governor took center-stage, on Wednesday, to deliver the annual address focusing on four main areas: stronger communities, workforce and education, infrastructure and government reform. Parson says “by working together on these issues, we can set the stage for greatness in Missouri.” Some of the highlights of the speech focused on a $1.5-billion investment by General Motors and an $81.2 million grant to build the new I-70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport.