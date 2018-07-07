News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Governor Extends Entertainers Tax to Fund Arts, Cultural Events

Governor Mike Parson has signed a bill that will continue a practice of taxing performers to provide more money for the arts in Missouri.  Senate Bill 773 extends the tax on non-resident athletes and entertainers through 2030.  The money collected from their performances while in Missouri is distributed to five organizations that then use it to fund additional cultural and artistic programs.  Those groups are the Missouri Arts Council, the Humanities Council, the State Library Networking Fund, Public TV Broadcasting Corporation, and the Historic Preservation Revolving Fund.  In fiscal year 2017, the arts council alone was given $4.8 million.  That money was awarded in grant form to 552 organizations for programs that generated $47 million in revenue and attracted over 21 million tourists.

