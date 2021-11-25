Governor Parson Addresses State Issues At County Convention In Osage Beach

Governor Mike Parson appeared in the Lake Area, Tuesday, addressing a variety of issues affecting the State of Missouri over the past couple of years.

Parson opened his remarks to the Missouri Association of Counties Conference, at Margaritaville in Osage Beach, by countering any negative sentiment after the State stood tall by not closing its doors over the past year-and-a-half during the pandemic “Regardless of what the media thinks, we did the right thing for Missouri. We’re on the right path and we did it right by not shutting down the State of Missouri.”

Parson also says Covid taught us all one crucial lesson…that lesson being it is strictly up to local control to decide what happens when it comes to our own backyards “It’s not my place, it’s not the President’s place, you can go to church when you want to go to church and it’s not our place to decide who goes to your home during the holidays.”

You can watch the full speech below: