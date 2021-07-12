Governor Parson Announces New Members Of Citizens Commission On Redistricting

Two legislative bodies in Missouri now have 40 new members and they’ll each be charged with possible redistricting measures for the state moving forward.

The new members came from a pool of nominees that were submitted to Governor Mike Parson after the 2020 Census was complete and official.

Governor Parson made the selections, with a Republican and a Democrat being named to each Congressional District in the State.

The names come from both the Senate and House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission.

The first meeting of the new commissions is set for August 10 and they’ll have five months to submit their redistricting plans to the Secretary of State’s Office and Elections Division.

***Additional Info:

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced 40 appointments to the House and Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commissions.

On April 26, 2021, the United States Census Bureau delivered the 2020 Census Apportionment Results to the President of the United States. Consistent with the Missouri Constitution, this started the 60-day window for the Democrat and Republican state and congressional district committees to meet and submit nominees for Governor Parson’s consideration.

The list of nominees for the House commission was submitted as required by Article III, Section 3 of the Missouri Constitution, and the list of nominees for the Senate commission was submitted as required by Article III, Section 7 of the Missouri Constitution.

Pursuant to the same provisions of the Missouri Constitution, the Governor fulfills his legal duty by making the aforementioned appointments within 30 days after of the submission of the nominees.

Independent Bipartisan Commissions are tasked with redistricting Missouri’s legislative maps. The appointees and their political party affiliation are as follows:

Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission:

1st Congressional District

Maryann Manion (R)

Farrakhan Shegog (D)

2nd Congressional District

Gary Grewe (R)

Nicole Greer (D)

3rd Congressional District

Jim Berberich (R)

Mike Frame (D)

4th Congressional District

Lowell Pearson (R)

Kevin Rusnak (D)

5th Congressional District

Kay Hoflander (R)

Andrea Flinders (D)

6th Congressional District

Aaron Baker (R)

Joni Wickham (D)

7th Congressional District

Chris Slinkard (R)

Randy Alberhasky (D)

8th Congressional District

Leann Green (R)

Leamon Asher (D)

Statewide

Mark Ellinger (R)

Joseph S. Passanise (R)

Matt Dameron (D)

Susan Montee (D)

House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission:

1st Congressional District

Jerry Hunter (R)

Keena Smith (D)

2nd Congressional District

Matt Maher (R)

Harvey Ferdman (D)

3rd Congressional District

Jonathan Ratliff (R)

Mark Schaeperkoetter (D)

4th Congressional District

Daniel Wilson (R)

Jason Ludwig (D)

5th Congressional District

Vicki Riley (R)

Melissa Patterson Hazley (D)

6th Congressional District

James Thomas III (R)

Penny Adams (D)

7th Congressional District

Alan Griffin (R)

Laura Cox (D)

8th Congressional District

Becky Leonard (R)

Michael Moroni (D)

Statewide

Pat Thomas (R)

Curtis Jared (R)

Rick Shang (D)

Kay Mills (D)

Fifteen days after the final appointments to the commissions are made, excluding Sundays and state holidays, the commissions will have their first meeting at the State Capitol. The date of the first commission meetings is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Once the final appointments are official, commissions will have five months to submit a plan to the Secretary of State’s office, Elections Division, and six months to file a final statement, which must be approved by seven-tenths of the commissioners.

For additional information or questions about the work of the House and Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commissions, please click here.