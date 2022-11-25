Governor Parson Appoints New Attorney General

Governor Mike Parson has announced the appointment of Andrew Bailey as the next Attorney General of the State of Missouri.

The announcement was made at a Wednesday morning news conference at the State Capitol.

Bailey’s appointment will fill the vacancy created by the election of Attorney General Eric Schmitt to the U.S. Senate.

Bailey joined the Governor’s Office as Deputy General Counsel in 2019 and has served as General Counsel since 2021.

He has also served as a Missouri Assistant Attorney General, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and as General Counsel for the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Bailey earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

After graduation, he joined the United States Army and was deployed twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in response to the 9/11 Attacks.

In 2009, he returned from deployment and enrolled at the University of Missouri School of Law.