Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Friday in order to consolidate the state’s two Early Childhood Advisory groups into one. The groups, The State Interagency Coordinating Council and the Missouri Coordinating Board for Early Childhood, served to supply aid and coordinate programs for early childhood development.

Governor Parson says, “By moving multiple advisory groups into one, we can improve the overall effectiveness of the state’s early childhood services and increase support to Missouri families.”

