Governor Parson & First Lady To Visit Margaritaville Lake Resort On Tuesday

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will be on the road in several parts of Missouri in the coming week.

And that includes Lake of the Ozarks.

The Governor will be at Margaritaville Lake Resort on Tuesday morning to speak at the Missouri Sheriff’s Association 2021 Summer Training Conference & Expo.

Governor Parson will attend numerous gatherings at the Missouri State Fair on Wednesday and Thursday.

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Next week, Governor Mike Parson will attend various meetings and events across the sate, including visits to the 2021 Missouri State Fair. Governor and First Lady Parson will also make stops as part of their Bicentennial Tour.

On Sunday, August 15, Governor Parson will participate in the Military Appreciation Ceremony at the Missouri State Fair.

On Tuesday, August 17, Governor Parson will speak at the Missouri Sheriff’s Association’s 76th Annual Training Conference. He and the First Lady will also make stops in Hamilton and St. Joseph as part of the Bicentennial Tour before meeting with Tremco representatives during a training program at Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.

On Wednesday, August 18, Governor Parson will attend the Governor’s Dinner and Wine Reception at the Missouri State Fair. Following the reception, the Governor will participate in a Military Flag Retreat Ceremony.

On Thursday, August 19, Governor Parson will attend the Governor’s Ham Breakfast and visit various buildings and exhibits at the Missouri State Fair.

On Friday, August 20, Governor Parson will participate in i3 Broadband’s ribbon cutting event as it expands broadband services to St. Charles County.