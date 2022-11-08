Governor Parson Gives Friday Off To State Workers For Thanksgiving

Not unexpected – but he’s made it official.

Governor Parson has granted state workers a long Thanksgiving weekend, signing an executive order closing state offices on Friday, November 25th, the day after the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

In a statement the governor says:

“The First Lady and I are so appreciative of the work our state team members do – day in and day out – to serve the people of Missouri, and we hope this well-earned day off can be spent enjoying quality time with family and friends.”