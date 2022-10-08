Governor Parson Looks At Boosting State Worker Pay

Governor Mike Parson says there will be enough money in the next state budget to boost state worker pay and says he hopes to give state workers a significant raise next time around…

“We’ve got to compete with the private market and that’s all there is too it. We gotta fill positions just like anybody else, and when you look at some of our agencies…..we know we’re down employees and we know caseloads…needless to say they’re pretty high.”

Missouri has the lowest or one of the lowest-paying state workforces in the country.