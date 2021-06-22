Governor Parson Looks Towards Decision On FRA At Noon Tuesday

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is expecting the General Assembly to have Federal Reimbursement Allowances extended by noon Tuesday (today.)

“Failure to extend these programs would cost the State of Missouri, an estimated $591 million dollars in the Fiscal year 2022 and $788 million dollars in the Fiscal year 2023” says Governor Parson.

Parson also says payments from the Missouri HealthNet program would be reduced by $1.52 billion dollars this year, and by $2 billion dollars next year.

Parson also says if the FRA is not extended, the state budget passed in May for Fiscal Year 2022 would no longer be in step with Missouri’s financial reality.

We’ll be following today’s developments and we’ll pass along more details as soon as possible on News / Talk KRMS.