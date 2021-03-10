Governor Parson, LT Governor Kehoe, Among Others To Be At Eldon Eggs And Issues Friday

The 20th annual Eggs and Issues Breakfast is happening Friday in Eldon, and several familiar faces are going to be there.

“We’re very excited to announce this year that Governor Mike Parson, along with Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe will be here, along with Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer, State Senator Mike Bernskoetter, State Representatives Rudy Veit, Aaron Hailey and Lisa Thomas, along with Eldon Mayor Trevor Vernon and Miller County Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright” says Mary Oberreither, Executive Director at the Eldon Area Chamber of Commerce. “This is our 20th year hosting this event and we are excited to have so many in attendance.”

Each year, the Eldon Eggs and Issues event invites elected officials to talk about issues that affect people in Missouri.

For ticket information you can contact the Eldon Area Chamber of Commerce.