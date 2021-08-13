News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Governor Parson Names Dru Buntin As New DNR Director

By

There’s a new leader at the helm of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Governor Mike Parson naming Dru Buntin as Director on Wednesday.

Bunton has been serving as acting director, since the former director Carol Comer died in June.

Buntin has worked with DNR for 15 years and says he will continue to build on his previous accomplishments.

 

****More info:

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, during a press conference at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson announced that he has named Dru Buntin as the new Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, effective immediately.

“We are excited to announce Dru as the new DNR Director and look forward to his continued service to Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “Dru is an experienced and trusted leader within DNR and across state government. He worked closely with Director Comer during her illness and stepped up to be a steady hand of leadership upon her passing. We are confident in Dru’s abilities to lead DNR, and we look forward to seeing him implement his vision and ideas.”

Mr. Buntin has served as the Deputy Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for more than four years. He first joined DNR in 2000 as the Director of Government Affairs and advanced to Deputy Director for Policy and Chief of Water Resources. In 2013, Mr. Buntin became the Executive Director of the Upper Missouri River Basin Association before rejoining DNR in 2017. He has more than 15 years experience with DNR and more than 20 years experience in Missouri state government.

Since rejoining DNR as Deputy Director in 2017, Dru has been instrumental in leading the Department’s Red Tape Reduction initiative as well as drought response and flood recovery support efforts. He also worked closely with the late Director Carol Comer to strengthen partnerships with Missouri businesses, citizens, and communities to assist with and promote compliance with Missouri’s environmental laws and regulations.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed by Governor Parson to serve as the new Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources,” said Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin. “Five generations of my family have lived in Missouri, and I love this state. We have a great team at DNR, and I’m excited about what we can accomplish working together with communities across Missouri.”

Mr. Buntin attended the University of Missouri-Columbia where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

