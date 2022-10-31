Governor Parson Opens $1 Million Dollar Police Scholarship

Governor Mike Parson has announced the launch of a $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund to help attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers, and address officer shortages in law enforcement agencies across the state.

Governor Mike Parson today announced the launch of the $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund to help attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages in law enforcement agencies across Missouri. The Missouri Blue Scholarship pays $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a law enforcement academy in the state. Missouri Blue Scholarships are now available and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

“Our men and women who choose law enforcement careers are making a commitment to serve and sacrifice in order to make Missouri communities safer, and we witnessed the critical importance of their service during this week’s tragic events,” Governor Parson said. “We established Missouri Blue Scholarships to help attract recruits who may not have the resources to attend a law enforcement academy. Missourians support our law enforcement who keep us safe and value the contributions officers make every day. These scholarships are an additional way of showing our support and commitment to those who choose to serve, and it comes as many law enforcement agencies are experiencing officer shortages.”

Applications for Missouri Blue Scholarships are now being taken online here.

The scholarships are available until all available funding is utilized for applicants who intend to be commissioned as law enforcement officers upon academy graduation. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and Missouri residents attending or planning to enter a law enforcement academy. Missouri Blue Scholarships are paid directly to the law enforcement academy after completion of eight weeks of training. The scholarships are available to non-sponsored law enforcement training academy recruits (those whose tuition is not being paid by a law enforcement agency).

To apply for a Missouri Blue Scholarship go to the link above or dps.mo.gov and click on “Missouri Blue Scholarship” under Popular Links. For questions call (573) 526-2765.