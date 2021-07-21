News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Governor Parson Opens Grant Program To Fight Crimes Against Children

By

Governor Mike Parson wants to fight crimes committed against children while also helping out the victims of crime.

Starting August 1st, the Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes grant will open, and $2 million dollars will be available to investigate, prosecute and detect crimes against children.

On September 1st, another $2 million dollars will be available in the Victims of Crime grant that will offer resources to victims of domestic violence and the agencies that serve them.

 

***Additional info:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 20, 2021

Governor Parson Announces $4 million in New Grant Programs to Combat Crimes Against Children and Provide Additional Support to Crime Victim Service Agencies

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Governor Mike Parson today announced $4 million in new grant opportunities to combat crimes against children and to provide additional funding to agencies that provide services to crime victims.

“The last two years have created hardships and strained resources across the nation, but the reported rise in crimes affecting children and the difficulties experienced by agencies that provide vital services to crime victims is most concerning,” Governor Parson said. “These new grant programs will allow us to better investigate and prosecute criminals who victimize children and support domestic violence service agencies and child advocacy centers who serve our most vulnerable citizens and help bring criminals to justice.”

A total of $2 million in grant opportunities is being made available to assist local law enforcement and prosecutors to combat crimes against children, which rose in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. An additional $2 million in grant opportunities is being made available to support crime victim service agencies, which have reported increases in service referrals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two competitive grants will utilize funds previously allocated to Missouri from the federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF). The U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance has approved the reallocation of CESF program funds to meet emergent needs that were not apparent when the CESF opportunity was originally made available. There is no local match required to access the funding. The grants will be administered by the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

The funding opportunity for the Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes Grant is expected to open August 1, 2021. Projects may include hiring additional staff to investigate, prosecute, and detect crimes against children.

The funding opportunity for the Victims of Crime Grant is expected to open September 1, 2021. Projects may include providing resource assistance to domestic violence service agencies and child advocacy centers and aiding other entities serving victims from vulnerable populations adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

