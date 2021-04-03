Governor Parson Says No Vaccine Passports For Missouri

Governor Mike Parson says there will be no vaccine passports in Missouri.

“We will never do that mandated. If the private sector wishes to do that, I’m fine with that, but as far as the state goes….we will never mandate it” says Governor Parson at a press briefing in Jeff City.

Some Republican lawmakers in Missouri are expressing concern over the vaccine passports as the Governor tries to convince more people to take the new COVID shots.

Parson says COVID cases around the state remain low “our seven day positivity rate remains steady at 4% and our hospitalizations have dropped below 800 for the first time since early August.”

Governor Parson also says Missouri is lowest in the nation in seven-day P-C-R case rate and eighth lowest in combined P-C-R and antigen case rate.