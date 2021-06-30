Governor Parson Signs In New Laws Including Changes To The State Lottery System

Governor Mike Parson is signing four bills into law.

One of the new laws expands the definition of stalking to include social media activity while also giving parents and guardians the ability to appeal child placement decisions.

Another bill now law in Missouri creates an Economic Distress Zone Fund that brings in money for non-profits focusing on high-crime areas in the state.

Two other bills signed by the Governor create a $10 million dollar tax credit for renovating buildings in the Capitol Complex and prevent the Lottery Commission from publishing the names of winners without written consent.

Finally, the newest bill signed into law deals with internet sales tax.

***Additional Info:

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – This afternoon, Governor Mike Parson signed four additional bills into law.

SB 36 – Capitol Complex Tax Credit:

Creates a $10 million tax credit to be used for rehabilitation or renovation of buildings in the Capitol Complex.

SB 57 – Funding for Criminal Behavior Deterrence:

Creates the Economic Distress Zone Fund which provides funding to nonprofits that focus on deterring crime in high crime areas of the state. It also creates the Critical Incident Stress Management Program to assist officers with stress and trauma.

HB 402 – Relating to Lottery Winners:

Prohibits the Lottery Commission from publishing a winner’s name unless they have written permission from the winner.

SB 71 – Civil Proceedings:

Allows parents, guardians, and juvenile officers to appeal child placement decisions, allows modifications to custody agreements to include grandparent’s visitation rights, and modifies the definition of stalking to include newer technologies like social media.

SB 71 also allows courts to grant protective orders to prevent someone from committing or threatening abuse against a pet and allows protection orders to be extended up to ten years under certain conditions.

Also:

Governor Parson Signs SB 153, Internet Tax Revenue

Passage of Wayfair Legislation Removes Unfair Advantage Over Missouri Local Businesses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Municipal League (MML) applauds the signing today by Governor Parson of Missouri’s SB 153, regarding the capturing of internet tax revenue from out-of-state sellers. Known as the Wayfair legislation, SB 153 allows cities and businesses in their community to level the playing field with out-of-state vendors by closing the loophole where businesses outside of Missouri were avoiding local state use taxes.

“This is a big win for Missouri cities, their residents and local businesses,” said Chuck Caverly, council member for the city of Maryland Heights and MML president. “The unfair advantage out-of-state vendors had is now fixed. They will simply pay the same level of taxes that our local businesses have been paying for decades, and that money goes directly to critical services such as first responders, street repair, park maintenance and so much more.”

MML thanks Senator Andrew Koenig (R-15), Representative J. Eggleston (R-2), Senator Sandy Crawford (R-28), Representative Bill Falkner (R-10) and Representative Jeff Porter (R-42) for their tireless work to craft this important bill. MML also thanks city officials for their diligence in bringing this issue before their legislators and community.­­

“When we share a common goal we can accomplish great things,” said Caverly. “This is a perfect example of protecting our brick-and-mortar businesses and our communities.”

Under the provisions, municipalities still need to have a use tax approved by local voters for the tax to be collected in their community. Another helpful piece of SB 153 is a simplification of ballot language for local use tax propositions.

The Missouri Municipal League provides a united voice for municipalities across Missouri. Founded in 1934, MML now serves more than 640 municipalities with training, resources and legislative advocacy for local government success. Learn more at www.mocities.com.