Governor Parson Signs More Bills Into Law

Governor Mike Parson has signed more bills into law, including legislation designed to improve education and protect children. Among the six bills signed Friday were House Bill 1606 and Senate Bill 655. The House bill creates a virtual learning program expected to benefit students in small, rural districts. The Senate bill removes the statute of limitations for sex offenses against children and raises the legal age for marriage to 16 years old. Parson has now signed 63 bills into law since taking over following the resignation of Eric Greitens.