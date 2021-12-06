News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Governor Parson Speaking Monday At MFB Meeting In Osage Beach

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 6, 2021

Governor Mike Parson is in town today.

He is one of the speakers on the list for the Missouri Farm Bureau’s Annual Meeting in Osage Beach.

Officials say more than 14-hundred members of the farm bureau are in town at the Margaritaville Lake Resort for the conference.

Other noted speakers taking to the podium including Dan Mehan from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins and motivational speaker Devin Henderson.

This marks the 107th annual meeting for the group and it comes to an end on Tuesday morning.

