Governor Mike Parson will return to the Lake Area again this next week.

The governor will make an appearance at the Rock Island Park, in Eldon, to take part in an official announcement regarding the Rock Island Corridor.

Parson’s scheduled appearance in Eldon, on Tuesday (the 14th), will be from 10-11am.

***More details:

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Next week, Governor Mike Parson will participate in meetings and events across the state as well as various meetings at the State Capitol with state leaders in preparation of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

On Tuesday, December 14, Governor Parson will travel to Eldon to participate in an official announcement regarding the Rock Island Corridor. He will also be presented the 2021 Wreaths Across America wreath at the State Capitol.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, DEC. 13, 2021 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will make a public announcement about the Rock Island Corridor, 144 miles of the former Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad corridor, which stretches from Windsor to Beaufort, Missouri.

The department will make the announcement during a special outdoor event at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Rock Island Park, East 8th Street, in Eldon.

Representatives from Ameren Missouri, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the Missouri State Parks Foundation and elected officials will also participate in the announcement event.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Governor Parson to participate in Rock Island Corridor announcement

When: 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Where: Rock Island Park

E. 8th St., Eldon, MO 65026