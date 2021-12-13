News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Community Events Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Governor Parson To Address Future Rock Island Trail In Eldon This Week

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 13, 2021 , , , , ,

Governor Mike Parson will return to the Lake Area again this next week.

The governor will make an appearance at the Rock Island Park, in Eldon, to take part in an official announcement regarding the Rock Island Corridor.

Parson’s scheduled appearance in Eldon, on Tuesday (the 14th), will be from 10-11am.

 

***More details:

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Next week, Governor Mike Parson will participate in meetings and events across the state as well as various meetings at the State Capitol with state leaders in preparation of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

On Tuesday, December 14, Governor Parson will travel to Eldon to participate in an official announcement regarding the Rock Island Corridor. He will also be presented the 2021 Wreaths Across America wreath at the State Capitol.

 

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, DEC. 13, 2021 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will make a public announcement about the Rock Island Corridor, 144 miles of the former Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad corridor, which stretches from Windsor to Beaufort, Missouri.

The department will make the announcement during a special outdoor event at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Rock Island Park, East 8th Street, in Eldon.

Representatives from Ameren Missouri, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the Missouri State Parks Foundation and elected officials will also participate in the announcement event.

 

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Governor Parson to participate in Rock Island Corridor announcement 

          When:     10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

          Where:    Rock Island Park

                           E. 8th St., Eldon, MO 65026

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Miller County Shop With A Cop A Success At Target

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News

St. Louis Man Wanted By US Marshals Captured In Laclede County

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Miller County Shop With A Cop A Success At Target

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News

St. Louis Man Wanted By US Marshals Captured In Laclede County

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Highway Patrol Makes Numerous Arrests Over The Weekend

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com