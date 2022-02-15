News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Governor Parson to Allocate Funds for Expanded Childcare

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 14, 2022 ,
parson round table

Governor Parson announced in a roundtable discussion that he plans to use funds from Biden’s American Rescue Plan to expand Missourian’s access to childcare.

The decision comes after the Biden Administration allocated more than $30 billion.

Under the terms for the American Rescue Plan, states must express how the funds would be used. 

The funds will be used to increase funding for childcare workers and families, incentivising the opening of opportunities in the labor market.

The measure is expected to receive bipartisan support from the state legislature.

