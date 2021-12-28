When the new year begins, the Missouri departments of Mental Health and Revenue will have new directors in place.

Governor Mike Parson will make it official early Wednesday afternoon when he makes the announcements at the Governor’s office of the State Capitol.

The press conference will begin at 1pm.

***More info:

Governor Parson to Hold Press Conference

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – On Wednesday, December 29 at 1 p.m., Governor Mike Parson will hold a press conference at the State Capitol to introduce and announce the new Directors of the Missouri Department of Mental Health (DMH) and the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR).

Governor Parson will be joined by the new DMH and DOR Directors at the press conference.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Governor Parson to hold press conference

When: 1:00 p.m.

Where: Governor’s Office (Room 216)

State Capitol

*The press conference will be live-streamed on Governor Parson’s Facebook Page.