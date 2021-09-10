Governor Parson To Light Up Jeff City Dome For September 11th

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is ordering the capitol dome in Jeff City to be lit up in red and blue in remembering the attacks of September 11th, 2001.

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks that killed close to 3-thousand people.

Governor Parson says he wants to remember the firefighters, police and other first responders who risked their lives or died trying to help others.

The dome will turn red and blue on Saturday at sunset until Sunday at dawn.

****Info:

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine red and blue beginning on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

“On the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, we remember the heroes lost during the 9/11 attacks,” Governor Parson said. “This Saturday, we will light the Capitol red and blue in honor of all the firefighters, law enforcement officers, first responders, and all Americans who risked their own lives and made the ultimate sacrifice, without hesitation, to help their fellow Americans.”

The dome will light up at sunset on Saturday and remain lit until sunrise Sunday in honor of the victims of the September 11 attacks and in remembrance of the heroes who gave everything. Pictures will be available on Governor Parson’s Flickr page.