Next week will be another busy week for Missouri Governor Mike Parson with several appearances on the calendar.

Included in the appearances, on Tuesday, the governor will present proclamations declaring Children’s Mental Health Week and Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week in Missouri.

Governor Parson will be joined by several stakeholders for the proclamations.

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Next week, Governor Mike Parson will participate in meetings at the State Capitol and attend various meetings and events across the state.

On Sunday, May 1, Governor Parson will attend a dedication ceremony for a new life-sized chessboard at the Bicentennial Bridge in Jefferson City.

On Monday, May 2, Governor Parson will present a proclamation proclaiming Local Government Week in Missouri to members of the Missouri Association of Counties.

On Tuesday, May 3, Governor Parson will present proclamations declaring Children’s Mental Health Week and Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week in Missouri. Stakeholders will join the Governor in his office for the presentations.

On Wednesday, May 4, Governor Parson will join team members from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, and others for a special announcement at Ozark Mountain State Park near Branson.

Governor Parson will then tour Gibson Technical Center in Reeds Spring and participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony for “Uncle Ike’s Post Office” at Shepard of the Hills Farm near Branson.

On Thursday, May 5, Governor Parson will hold a call with members of Missouri Mayors United, host members of the Pleasant Hope High School Junior Class in his office, attend the National Day of Prayer event in the State Capitol Rotunda, and participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ice Cream Factory location in Lebanon.

On Friday, May 6, Governor Parson will tour Northwest Technical School in Maryville.

On Saturday, May 7, Governor Parson will speak at the annual Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the State Capitol.