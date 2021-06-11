News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Governor Parson To Sign A Bill On 2nd Amendment Preservation

By

Governor Mike Parson is set to sign a bill that would establish the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri.

The office of the governor says the signing will happen Saturday in Lee’s Summit.

You can stream the signing on Governor Parson’s Facebook page beginning at 2pm.

Camden and Miller Counties have written ordinances making those counties gun sanctuaries.

Governor Parson to Sign HB 85

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – On Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m., Governor Mike Parson will sign HB 85 into law, establishing the Second Amendment Preservation Act in the state of Missouri. The signing will take place during a ceremony at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit.

