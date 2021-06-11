Governor Parson To Sign A Bill On 2nd Amendment Preservation

Governor Mike Parson is set to sign a bill that would establish the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri.

The office of the governor says the signing will happen Saturday in Lee’s Summit.

You can stream the signing on Governor Parson’s Facebook page beginning at 2pm.

Camden and Miller Counties have written ordinances making those counties gun sanctuaries.

