Governor Parson To Speak Tuesday In Osage Beach

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 21, 2022 ,

Fresh from a ten-day international trade mission to Israel, Greece and the United Arab Emirates -Missouri’s Governor will be visiting Osage Beach.

Governor Mike Parson will address the Missouri Association of Counties Annual Conference at Margaritaville on Tuesday morning.

Parson is expected to discuss the just-completed trade mission as well as his priorities for the next state legislative session.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe spoke there on Monday and the conference is already underway with a full agenda.

Some of the issues being discussed are cyber-security, public building safety, and impacts of mental health issues on Missouri Counties.

