Governor Parson Wants Legislature To Improve School Funding & Teacher Pay

Governor Mike Parsons had some interesting things to say about the education system in Missouri.

He spoke during Monday night’s Teacher of The Year Ceremony in Jefferson City.

State aid to K-12 schools across the state totals 3.6 billion dollars in Missouri’s current budget. Governor Parson says he not sure if the funding formula for schools is enough.

The Governor says demands keep growing, and the things that they have to do for the education of the kids keep getting more expensive and that they have to do something for the teachers.

Better than paying them twelve dollars an hour.

Parson asked for a plan that the legislature approved for grant funding to K-12 schools to raise starting pay for teachers from $25,000 to $38,000 a year.