News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News School News State News Top Stories

Governor Parson Wants Legislature To Improve School Funding & Teacher Pay

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Oct 18, 2022 , , , ,

Governor Mike Parsons had some interesting things to say about the education system in Missouri.

He spoke during Monday night’s Teacher of The Year Ceremony in Jefferson City.

State aid to K-12 schools across the state totals 3.6 billion dollars in Missouri’s current budget. Governor Parson says he not sure if the funding formula for schools is enough.

The Governor says demands keep growing, and the things that they have to do for the education of the kids keep getting more expensive and that they have to do something for the teachers.

Better than paying them twelve dollars an hour.

Parson asked for a plan that the legislature approved for grant funding to K-12 schools to raise starting pay for teachers from $25,000 to $38,000 a year.

By Reporter Bill Robbins

Related Post

Business Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Lake Chamber Annual Fall Dinner & Awards Coming Up Soon

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Lake Chamber Annual Fall Dinner & Awards Coming Up Soon

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts

Oct 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

Wednesday Is Missouri Day In The Show Me State

Oct 19, 2022 News Press Release