Governor Requests Emergency Declaration & Federal Aid For Tornado Ravaged Counties

Reporter Mike Anthony

Dec 29, 2021 , , , , , ,

Seven counties are included in a request for federal aid following the severe storms and tornadoes that swept across parts of southeast Missouri back on December 10th.

Governor Mike Parson submitted the request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency seeking a major disaster declaration for the Public Assistance.

Included in the declaration request are: Bollinger, Iron, Dunklin, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne counties.

State and local officials estimate that the storms caused more than $27-million in damage to public infrastructure across that region.

Reporter Mike Anthony

