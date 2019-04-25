Governor Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for Flooded Counties

Governor Mike Parson has formally requested a federal disaster declaration for 13 counties in response to the flooding that began March 11th. He says he expects to expand that request to other counties once flood waters have receded enough to fully assess the damages left over. A preliminary damage assessment estimates $25 million in damages to infrastructure and emergency response costs. The Governor’s request includes public assistance for local governments and non profits. It also includes a request for individual assistance for eligible residents in five counties.