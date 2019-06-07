Governor Seeking Damage Estimates for Possible Disaster Declaration

Governor Mike Parson is preparing a request for another federal disaster declaration and is asking more than half the state’s counties to help. The Governor has asked 56 counties to submit estimates on damages from flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms dating back to April 29th. Once those estimates are completed, they’ll be submitted for a federal disaster declaration that would allow for financial assistance for both government entities and private citizens. Governor Parson says he’ll be placing the higher priority on the individual assistance over help for local governments. Camden and Miller counties are among those asked to submit estimates for public assistance funds.