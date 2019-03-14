News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Governor Signs Order Creating School Safety Task Force

The Governor wants to find out what it will take to make Missouri students safer in school. Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order on Wednesday creating the Missouri School Safety Task Force to examine the issue. The task force will include several people, including Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, Mark Stringer from the Department of Mental Health, a school resource officer, and officials from the departments of Elementary and Secondary Education, the school boards’ association, and the Center for Education Safety. The task force is expected to file their initial report by July 31st.

