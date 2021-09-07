News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Governor’s Mansion Hunts For 2021 Christmas Tree

By

The Governor’s Mansion is on the hunt for the 2021 Christmas tree.

Officials say the tree must be a native species to the state, which includes Norway Spruce, White Pine or Eastern Red Cedar trees, and it must be at least 35 to 40 feet tall.

The tree must also have full branches on all sides and be accessible for crews to be able to chop it down and haul it out.

Each year the Governor’s Mansion picks a tree from somewhere in the Show Me State once a donor has come forward.

You can send pictures of your tree from now until October 4 to be considered, by e-mailing them to holidaytrees@mdc.mo.gov.

Filed Under: Entertainment, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com