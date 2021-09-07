Governor’s Mansion Hunts For 2021 Christmas Tree

The Governor’s Mansion is on the hunt for the 2021 Christmas tree.

Officials say the tree must be a native species to the state, which includes Norway Spruce, White Pine or Eastern Red Cedar trees, and it must be at least 35 to 40 feet tall.

The tree must also have full branches on all sides and be accessible for crews to be able to chop it down and haul it out.

Each year the Governor’s Mansion picks a tree from somewhere in the Show Me State once a donor has come forward.

You can send pictures of your tree from now until October 4 to be considered, by e-mailing them to holidaytrees@mdc.mo.gov.