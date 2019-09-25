Grant Will Improve Communications for Fire Districts

A pair of area fire districts will benefit from a grant to improve radio communications among their agencies. Lake Ozark and Osage Beach Fire are the recipients of $483,000 in funding for mobile and portable dual band radio systems. It’s part of a larger strategy to improve interoperative communications among all agencies that may respond to the same emergency call. Osage Beach and Lake Ozark will split $23,000 in matching funds that must be provided for the grant. The money will be used for the purchase of 40 mobile radios and 45 portable radios.