News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

COVID 19 Local News Top Stories

Gravois Fire District Making Changes Due To COVID

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 21, 2022 , , , ,

The Gravois Fire Protection District is making some changes as COVID cases start to rise across the state.

The district’s board has returned to the readiness status of level A, and re-implemented procedures to protect personnel to maintain their ability to respond to emergencies.

They’ve also decided to suspend all non-essential operations, which includes limited access to the firehouse, running on essential personal, as well as ceasing all public education and public relations events.

Out-of-area training is also suspended and in-house training is now on a company level only.

Even response procedures has been modified, including reducing the number of personnel on medical calls and reducing the number of firemen who have direct contact with patients.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News School News Top Stories

Knife Threat Reported at Camdenton High School

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Ozark Season 4 Released – Official Lake Area Watch Party Happens This Evening

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

TDD For Bagnell Dam BLVD Repairs Approved By Judge – Awaiting Certification For April Ballot

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News School News Top Stories

Knife Threat Reported at Camdenton High School

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Ozark Season 4 Released – Official Lake Area Watch Party Happens This Evening

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

TDD For Bagnell Dam BLVD Repairs Approved By Judge – Awaiting Certification For April Ballot

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics School News State News

Virtual Learning To Be Recognized At State Capitol During National School Choice Week

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com