The Gravois Fire Protection District is making some changes as COVID cases start to rise across the state.

The district’s board has returned to the readiness status of level A, and re-implemented procedures to protect personnel to maintain their ability to respond to emergencies.

They’ve also decided to suspend all non-essential operations, which includes limited access to the firehouse, running on essential personal, as well as ceasing all public education and public relations events.

Out-of-area training is also suspended and in-house training is now on a company level only.

Even response procedures has been modified, including reducing the number of personnel on medical calls and reducing the number of firemen who have direct contact with patients.