Gravois Fire District Reports Busy Week of Fires, Medical Runs

Gravois Fire District was busy last week. In addition to numerous medical emergencies, they also responded to three fires, including two in one day. On Mini Farm Drive some debris from demolished homes was on fire and left unattended. Seven units responded to extinguish that one. About an acre of land was burnt when a downed power line ignited a natural cover fire on Highway O. Finally, on Chickory Road, a trash fire got out of control, destroying a shed before spreading to the nearby residence. The roof and one end of the home was damaged, while the interior suffered moderate smoke and water damage.