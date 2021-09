It’s been a busy week for the Gravois Fire District since last Monday.

Officials say they’ve had 17 calls for service, 14 of which were medical related.

They say 2 calls were for structure fires and 1 call was for a car accident.

Last Monday crews responded to a call for a fire on Diamond Hills Road with 8 units on the scene and mutual aid help from 3 districts nearby.

The department also provided mutual aid for a fire call last Thursday on Sandra Drive in Osage Beach.