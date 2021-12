Final numbers are in for the Gravois Fire Protection District ahead of the new year.

Officials report there were 26 calls for service and 28 responses between December 20th and Christmas Day.

The majority of calls were for medical emergencies, however there was 1 call for a commercial structure fire, 1 call for smoke, 1 call for an odor, 1 call for an accident and 1 water rescue call.

The smoke investigation was later deemed unfounded.