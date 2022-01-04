The final week of the year proved to be busy for Gravois firefighters.

Deputy Chief John Scheper says there were 31 calls for the week including four traffic accidents between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, three structure fires with Gravois providing mutual aid on two of them to Ivy Bend and Sunrise Beach and a smoke investigation on Main Street, in Laurie, after passing motorists reported seeing smoke coming from the side of a local coffee house.

The coffee house, at the time however, was in the process of roasting a batch of coffee beans producing the smoke.