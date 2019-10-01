News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Gravois Fire Investigates Call of Electricity in Water

It was a case of better safe than sorry for Gravois firefighters who jumped into action last week after receiving a report of electricity in the water. Chief Ed Hancock says, upon arrival, the crew responding to the dock on Robinwood Road did not detect any electricity in the water which, conceivably, could have been transferred from a number of items typically found on a dock…

      NEWS-10-1-19 Shocking Water-A - 1st October 2019

Hancock also says, due to contrary belief, electricity does not always follow the shortest path and could even travel from a nearby house down to the water…

      NEWS-10-1-19 Shocking Water-B - 1st October 2019

Power was disconnected from the dock in question and the property owner was instructed to get the dock checked out for any potential sources of electricity feeding into the water. There were no injuries as a result but, according to Hancock, the incident reinforces a need for dock owners to have their structures checked, at least, a couple times throughout the year.

