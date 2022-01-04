Gravois fire district personnel are being given credit for saving the life of a 17-year-old who was, for all intent purposes, deceased after a one-vehicle accident over the weekend on Route-RA…”The patient was unconscious and unresponsive in the truck.”

Chief Ed Hancock says the vehicle driven by the 17-old boy ran off the roadway before striking a tree, apparently, taking the life of the youngster.

However, also according to Hancock, his men were able to administer life-saving CPR on the scene…“Every once in a while we get lucky I guess, everything comes together just right. But I thoroughly anticipated being there all night, waiting on the coroner and the crash team to come…but when they said “we’re going to the hospital” I said, you gotta be kidding me.”

Captain Matt Holiday and firefighters Brandon Alcorn and David Cooper were the angels in disguise on the scene.

Also helping out were Lieutenant Rod Lekey and Chief Hancock himself.

Last report on the 17-year-old was that he was taken to Lake Regional with serious injuries.