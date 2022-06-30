News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Gravois Fire Sees Average Of Over 25 Calls Per Week

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 29, 2022 , ,

It’s been a busy week for the Gravois Fire Protection District.

Officials report they had 25 calls for the period starting June 19th through the 25th.

Those calls included 20 calls for emergency medical assistance, along with 1 structure fire, 1 boat fire, 1 natural cover fire, 1 gas leak and 1 car accident.

The natural cover fire, the gas leak and the vehicle accident were withing the Gravois district while the boat and structure fires were mutual aid for the region.

District officials say the previous week saw 29 calls for service as well, most of which continue to be medical emergency calls.

The previous week also saw a water rescue and an elevator rescue in the district.

