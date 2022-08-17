It’s a busy end of the week for the Gravois Fire District with two residential structure fires between Thursday morning and Saturday afternoon. Deputy Chief John Scheper tells KRMS News that the blaze on Saturday was reported along Autumn Road. Further investigation determined that the structure was dilapidated and, likely, intentionally set. The house fire on Thursday, however, was reported along McCasland Road leaving six people homeless…two adults and four children. Scheper says, in the wake of the fire, district personnel coordinated a drive and pulled out of their own pockets to provide some clothing, school supplies, toiletries and other stuff. Scheper downplayed the generosity of the firefighters saying it really wasn’t newsworthy…however…KRMS and KRMS-TV will leave that to be decided by our listeners and viewers.

Post navigation