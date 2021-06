A Gravois Mills man is facing DWI charges following a crash in Morgan County.

The Highway Patrol says it happened on Route O just west of Towering Oak road.

Investigators say 49-year-old Jay Boortz was driving east in his Ford Thunderbird, when he went off the right side of the road…striking both a sign and a tree.

Boortz was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Lake Regional for treatment.